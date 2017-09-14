“We’re a family:” Milwaukee TSA agents help out at Miami International Airport after Irma

MIAMI — The Transportation Security Administration at General Mitchell International Airport and other Wisconsin airports has deployed nearly two dozen Transportation Security Officers to assist at Miami International Airport in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

According to a news release from TSA officials, 17 officers — seven from Milwaukee — were deployed to MIA on Monday, September 11th and were joined by three additional officers Wednesday. Three others are on standby to be deployed where they are needed in Hurricane-impacted areas.

Approximately 1,000 TSA employees have participated in recovery efforts related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“We really are a family at TSA, and we work together to get resources where the need is greatest,” said TSA Wisconsin Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay in the release. “Our deployment team consists of officers from most of our Wisconsin airports, who were selected based on their training and willingness to help. Our frontline employees are resilient and capable of deploying at a moment’s notice for this and other natural disasters.”

Lendvay also noted that staffing remains adequate to maintain screening operations for Mitchell Airport and all other airports in Wisconsin.

Upon arriving in Miami on Monday evening, the Wisconsin group joined other TSOs from around the country. They slept on cots in an airport conference room, and were ready to go to work early the next morning when the airport reopened.

“We haven’t had a lot of sleep in the last three days, but it’s been worth it to help our colleagues here in Florida,” said Supervisory TSO Tony Adcock, who is also a team leader. “Both our TSA colleagues and passengers have expressed their thanks for our support. Our goal is to keep travelers secure while we allow our colleagues that were impacted by the hurricane the time they and their families need to get back on their feet.”