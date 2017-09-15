Milwaukee North and Milwaukee Morse Marshall meet in City Conference tilt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE--Great weather and great action at Custer Stadium between Milwaukee North & Milwaukee Morse Marshall on the football field. On the first series, North driving as Tyshaun Patrick finds Kwamion Boatman with a nice 13 yard pass down field. The Blue Devils stay in the air, but Eagles Solomon Sumlin gets under this overthrow to stop the North drive, that leads to the first score of the game. Morse Marshall up 6 to nothing. Eagles find the end zone again, as Azarion Waits 16 yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. That gives Morse Marshall the 12 point lead, and they go for the win.