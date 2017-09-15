Packers, Delaware North searching for game day, non-game day employees

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers want you to work for them. The Packers and Delaware North Sportservice announced Friday, September 15th they’re looking for employees to assist with games and events, Enjoy Lambeau Field year-round and provide legendary customer service to all guests at Lambeau Field year-round.

According to a news release from the Packers, they’re looking for game day and non-game day workers for the Lambeau Field guest services and security departments, as well as part-time positions within the Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame, Atrium events and Park Attendants for Titletown. Applicants must be at least 16 years old for all positions.

Delaware North is also seeking employees for positions in concessions, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, catering and a wide variety of other roles. Applicants must be at least 14 years old.

If you’re interested in a position, there will be a job fair on Monday, Sept. 18th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Lambeau Field Atrium. On-site interviews will be conducted at the job fair.

The news release states qualifications for the positions include strong verbal communication and conversation skills, trouble-shooting skills, ability to stay focused on job responsibilities and ability to stand throughout the entire shift. Individuals must be available for all remaining home games, any potential playoff games and other Lambeau Field events as needed.

Attendees can enter at the American Family Insurance Gate and proceed up the escalators to the fourth floor. If unable to attend, applications can be picked up from the Guest Services desk inside the Lambeau Field Atrium.