“Relief Wednesday:” Colectivo to raise money for Harvey and Irma victims

MILWAUKEE — Colectivo Coffee announced that on Wednesday, September 20, it will donate 50 percent of all coffee sales to aid those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, according to a recent release.

Throughout “Relief Wednesday” cafe sales of all brewed coffee, espresso drinks, and coffees by the bag will benefit this one-day drive to support those in need. Online coffee sales will also be included.

“We hope our efforts here, with the help of our customers, can provide a small but positive impact to those trying to get back on their feet,” says Lincoln Fowler, co-owner of Colectivo.

Company officials said proceeds from Colectivo’s Relief Wednesday will be distributed between Global Giving’s Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma Relief Funds. These funds will provide relief to survivors in the form of emergency supplies like food, water, and medicine in addition to longer-term recovery assistance to help residents recover and rebuild.