Sheboygan police officers are now using body worn cameras

SHEBOYGAN — The Sheboygan Police Department started issuing body worn camera systems to officers this week.

Sheboygan police acquired the body cameras in partnership with Axon Enterprises, Inc. The department purchased 70 Axon Body 2 camera systems and digital evidence storage. As part of this purchase, the department has also acquired a digital evidence storage and management system.

Officials say over the next six weeks, officers of the department will receive training in the operation of the body-worn camera as well as the Sheboygan Police Departments policies that guide the use of the system. The first group of officers were trained and issued their cameras this week, and those systems are being used in the daily assignments of those officers.

Subsequent training sessions will take place over the next five weeks. Training should be complete by mid-October and all patrol and special assignment officers of the Sheboygan Police Department should have a body-worn system available to them when they are on duty.