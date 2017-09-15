MILWAUKEE -- On Saturday, hundreds of boats will take over the waterways of downtown for the Milwaukee River Challenge. Carl tells us all about this great spectator event, featuring some of the best rowing teams around.

About Milwaukee River Challenge (website)

The 17th Annual Milwaukee River Challenge will splash into town on Saturday, September 16, 2017 with racing along the Menomonee and Milwaukee Rivers with more than 900 participants. The 3-mile Challenge will start at 25th and Canal Streets on the Menomonee River and proceed east to the junction with the Milwaukee River, where crews will navigate a 90 degree angle turn as they head north toward the finish line at Schlitz Park, just below Pleasant Street. Spectators will enjoy the race from more than a dozen bridges that dotted the course and offer spectators intimate views of the racing and blade work.