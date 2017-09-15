Thousands of MPS students receive free devices, to ensure they have internet access

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of Milwaukee Public Schools students received free devices to ensure they have internet access outside school. This, in an effort to help close 'the homework gap'.

"You can be connected, and we know how important that is, we live in a digital age," Dr. Darienne Driver, Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools.

In this story 1Million Project

Sprint employees activate free devices for the students at MPS' James Madison High School, giving them access to the internet anytime, anywhere.

"I need it all the time," said Ahlissia Edwards, junior.

This is part of Sprint's "1Million Project" -- a mission to help get one million students around the country high speed internet -- giving out free hotspots, tablets or handsets.

Twenty-five MPS schools are a part of it, and students like Ahlissia Edwards will benefit.

"We get on certain things like, Google Classroom. All our assignments are originally on the Internet, on this Google Classroom, we need that to get to our assignments, these links they tag us in, we need to know everything that we need to do," said Edwards.

Sprint says five million families will school-aged children don't have internet access at home -- and 70 percent of homework assigned requires access to complete.

"They just can't stay connected in a way that lets them live," said Jim Mills, Sprint President.

The hotspots from Sprint will work with MPS students Chromebooks.

"Now we will be able to get those Chromebooks home to you, so you can do your homework, use social media, responsibly. You can also apply for jobs, apply for school," said Dr. Driver.

Students will also have access to Milwaukee Public Library resources, on the go.

"That is an easy way for us to get what we need done," said Edwards.

MPS is on of 118 school districts across the country participating in Springs 1Million Project.

Below is a list of participating MPS schools: