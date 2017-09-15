Watch: Bus driver hailed for helping man who had fallen, couldn’t get back to his walker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is hailing another one of its bus drivers for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Latasha James was recently driving on 27th St. when she saw a man in the middle of the street. MCTS says the man had fallen as he was crossing the street -- and could not reach his walker to get back up.

Video shared on the MCTS Facebook page shows James pulled over, got out of the bus and helped the man get to his feet -- and then safely to the sidewalk. MCTS says her actions also inspired others to pitch in and help.

Once the man was safely at the corner, the video shows James made sure he did not need any more assistance -- and then she went back to her bus and continued her route.

