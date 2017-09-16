Slenderman victim’s family “disappointed” with verdict in Anissa Weier case

WAUKESHA — The family of the victim in the 2014 Slenderman stabbing is speaking out. This, after learning the fate of 15-year-old Anissa Weier — who admitted to participating in the stabbing — was found mentally ill at the time of the attack on Friday, September 16th.

Payton Leutner’s family released the following statement on the verdict:

“We are disappointed in the jury’s decision. The decision allows the assailant to petition the court every six months and request release into the community. Their decision also forces our family to relive this horrific crime every six months wondering if they will be released. The potential release of an assailant that methodically planned and executed an attack in which our little girl was stabbed 19 times puts the community and our family at risk. It is deeply disappointing. We would also like to thank the District Attorney and her team for their remarkable work in presenting the case and assisting our family through the process. The Leutner Family”

Leutner was lured into the woods at a park in Waukesha, by classmates Weier and Morgan Geyser in 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on, according to investigators. A passing bicyclist found Leutner, who barely survived her wounds. All three girls were 12 at the time.

Weier, now 15, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide in a deal with prosecutors in August. But she claimed she was mentally ill during the attack and not responsible for her actions, in a bid to be sent to a mental institution rather than prison.

Weier was found to be mentally ill at the time of the attack, which means she will avoid prison. She is now required to spend at least three years in a mental institution.