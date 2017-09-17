1 killed, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — One person was killed in a crash Sunday morning, September 17th in Dodge County.

It happened on State Highway 60 near Jefferson Road in the Township of Rubicon around 11:15 a.m.

Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota SUV was traveling east on State Highway 60, but was in the westbound traffic lane. A Chevrolet SUV was traveling west on State Highway 60 and the two vehicles collided.

The operator of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County medical examiner.

A passenger in the Chevrolet sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by Flight for Life to Froedert Hospital.

The driver of the Toyota SUV sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital.

Assisting at the scene was: Wisconsin State Patrol, Hartford EMS and Fire Department, Flight for Life, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, Neosho Fire Department and First Responders.

The crash remains under investigation.