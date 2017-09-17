× Arrested for OWI, 2nd offense: Taser used on Madison man, ending 9-mile pursuit; 2 deputies hurt

BROOKFIELD — A Taser had to be used on a 24-year-old Madison man following an early-morning pursuit which ended in his arrest for OWI, second offense. A Waukesha County sheriff’s squad was severely damaged in this incident, and two Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies were hurt.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, it all began around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, September 17th when a deputy saw a vehicle deviating unsafely in lanes of traffic on I-94 westbound between General Mitchell Boulevard and Hawley Road. The driver, a 24-year-old Madison man, did not stop, ignoring the deputy’s lights and siren, and the deputy began a pursuit, calling for assistance from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department and Brookfield Police Department as they approached the county line.

The deputy requested placement of stop sticks on the freeway.

The driver exited the freeway at Moorland Road, and re-entered again on the Moorland Road on-ramp.

Waukesha County sheriff’s deputies set up stop sticks east of Barker Road, which the driver struck, along with a pursuing deputy’s squad.

The suspect vehicle spun and struck the wall, but then began driving the wrong way on I-94, heading eastbound in the westbound lanes, according to sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver crossed over to the eastbound lanes at Calhoun Road, exited the freeway at Moorland Road, before entering a lot at the Country Inn and Suites Hotel. His vehicle rammed a Waukesha County deputy’s squad in the parking lot — causing severe damage to the squad.

He then fled on foot.

A deputy called in his location, and another deputy joined the foot pursuit and tackled the man. Sheriff’s officials said he continued to resist arrest, until the deputy deployed his Taser to gain control of the man.

The pursuit covered just over nine miles, and lasted 11 minutes.

The suspect was transported by Brookfield Fire Department ambulance to Froedtert hospital for minor injuries from the crash, Taser aftercare and a legal blood draw.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incidents that occurred in Waukesha County.

The Brookfield Police Department is handling the crash involving the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department squad.

Two Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies received injuries to include lacerations, bruising and a possible torn hamstring.

Sheriff’s officials are recommending the following charges against the Madison man:

OWI-2nd

Operating while revoked

Felony fleeing from an officer

Resisting or obstructing an officer

2nd degree endangering safety

Citations: Unsafe lane deviation, unreasonable and imprudent speed

Sheriff’s officials noted the man is currently on probation for fraud, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, possession of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.