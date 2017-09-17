TMZ: WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan dies at 72

Bobby “The Brain” Heenan — a former wrestler, manager, announcer and WWE Hall of Famer has died, according to WWE.

TMZ reported Sunday, September 17th fellow WWE commentator Jim Ross tweeted out the news, saying “The news of Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan’s passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease.”

Ric Flair also tweeted out his condolences, noting that Heenan was one of the greatest managers, announcers and performers in the wrestling game.

According to TMZ, Bobby came up as a pro wrestler and manager through the ’60s and ’70s in the World Wrestling Association, American Wrestling Association and later the World Wrestling Federation. He managed stars like Angelo Poffo, Guy Mitchell, the Valiant Brothers, Nick Bockwinkel, Jesse Ventura and Andre the Giant.

Bobby had battled throat cancer for more than a decade, TMZ is reporting.

Talent agent Gilbert Boyes told TMZ that Bobby’s wife told him recently Bobby would not be able to make public appearances any longer.

He was 72.