Woman found in Madison house explosion was homicide victim; husband jailed

MADISON — Authorities say a Madison woman whose body was found in the rubble of a house explosion was the victim of a homicide.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday, September 17th said the 50-year-old woman died from “homicidal firearm trauma” and not from the explosion or fire. Additional tests are being conducted.

The house exploded and caught fire Wednesday. Her body was found Friday morning in the wreckage of the house.

According to WMTV, the victim’s husband has been booked into jail on several felony charges. An official told WMTV the husband was brought in just before 11:30 p.m. There’s no word yet on whether his arrest is in connection to the death of his wife.

The explosion happened on Stratton Way near S. High Point Road.

BREAKING: Police Chief Mike Koval says 59 yr old Steven Pirus shot his wife Lee Anne WEEKS ago. Steven admitted to blowing up the home. pic.twitter.com/U4MEPekTaX — Morgan Wolfe (@Morgan_Wolfe_) September 17, 2017

Officials say Steven has admitted to intentionally blowing up his home. He's being held on arson, and homicide charges to name a few. — Morgan Wolfe (@Morgan_Wolfe_) September 17, 2017

Chiefs say Steven would have had to manipulate the gas line to blow up the home. Exact way is not certain right now. #NBC15 pic.twitter.com/aqww7jJQJw — Morgan Wolfe (@Morgan_Wolfe_) September 17, 2017

