After Foxconn bill signing, some along Braun Road in Mount Pleasant worry they’ll be forced to move

MOUNT PLEASANT — Gov. Scott Walker on Monday, September 18th signed a $3 billion incentive package Monday for Foxconn Technology Group to build a flat-screen plant in southeastern Wisconsin, a deal he says will provide thousands of jobs for generations. Builders are excited for an historic project, but some in Racine County said they’re worried their time is running out.

Homeowners up and down Braun Road between Highway 11 and the Kenosha County line said Monday they see the DNR “wetland testing” flags and said they just want more information.

While Foxconn has yet to announce a site for their massive screen manufacturing plant, property owners along Braun Road said they believe they’re living on it. More than a half-dozen said it’s because they worry their words will be used against them. Many said they’re worried they’ll have to move, and they said they’re frustrated because no one is telling them anything — not a word from Foxconn or the Village of Mount Pleasant.

They know something is going on, however.

They said a DNR contractor was out last week testing for wetlands, and prior to the Foxconn announcement, some said they were approached by realtors.

“If it’s really gonna happen, it’s gonna happen in Wisconsin and we’re gonna get the chance to be part of the building process. I can tell you that we’re looking forward to that,” Ken Kraemer, executive director of Building Advantage said.

For those part of the construction process, the feeling after the bill signing Monday was one of excitement, not anxiety. The state estimates it’ll take 10,000 construction jobs to build the Foxconn plant.

Kraemer said between the scope of the project and other major construction projects in the region, out-of-state workers will be needed.

“You’re gonna still stay busy building other stuff. You might be working on the arena or maybe the Northwestern apartment complex. You’re not gonna quit that job to build Foxconn,” Kraemer said.

Wherever they come from, those along Braun Road said they’re worried those workers will be building where they live.

FOX6 News spoke with a lawyer in Racine who said there’s nothing they can do except wait until they know for sure this is the site.