“Could’ve just taken his money:” 60-year-old pizza delivery driver shot dead during apparent robbery

MILWAUKEE — A pizza delivery driver was murdered over the weekend near 75th and Glenbrook in Milwaukee. He was apparently robbed while delivering an order, and we’re hearing he may have been targeted — set up to come to the area.

FOX6 News has learned the victim, 60-year-old Clarence Taper, was simply trying to make ends meet.

“He’s a nice man. He didn’t bother nobody,” Rosie Williams-Taper said.

Williams-Taper’s husband of nearly 35 years is gone.

“I still don’t believe it,” Rosie said.

Rosie said Clarence was a hard-working man with a gentle spirit.

“He was kind, lovable and I care very much about him,” Rosie said.

His life was callously taken Friday, September 15th when someone shot him in the chest. Bystanders rushed to his aid, but the wounds were grave. A good Samaritan prayed with him during his last moments alive.

“‘Clarence, you believe in God?’ He’s like, ‘yes I do.’ I’m like, ‘well, pray with me,'” Darelynn Johnson said.

“I love her for what she did. She was real caring,” Rosie said.

While those actions provided some comfort for the family, the senseless actions of the suspect in this case are too much to bear, they said.

“It affects all us very bad. It hurt us,” Rosie said.

Clarence Taper was a father, grandfather and dedicated employee at Buddy’s Pizza and Steak. His manager said he’s heartbroken and furious about what happened.

“I’m very sorry it happened. He’s a good friend of mine and one of the best employees we have here. It makes me very angry and frustrated because they could have just taken his money. They didn’t have to shoot him dead. They didn’t have to kill him. He didn’t deserve to die like that. Nobody does,” Taper’s manager said.

He said he’s concerned for his staff’s safety, and said he has a message for the person who pulled the trigger, taking a life for a few bucks.

“It’s not worth it. The guy is going to get caught. He took Clarence’s life, but he took his own life too. He’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison. I hope they do catch him soon,” Taper’s manager said.

As the investigation continues, the family has established a GoFundMe.com account to raise money for funeral expenses. CLICK HERE if you’d like to make a donation.