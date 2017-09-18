House Speaker Paul Ryan touts tax reform at Harley-Davidson factory

MENOMONEE FALLS — House Speaker Paul Ryan plans talked tax reform and Foxconn at a Harley-Davidson factory outside of Milwaukee.

Ryan toured the factory in Menomonee Falls on Monday, held a round table discussion with company leaders and then took questions from reporters. He focused on issues impacting manufacturing, including tax reform and free trade. Engines and transmissions for Harley motorcycles are made at the 900,000-square-foot factory.

The visit began with a tour of the 912,000 square foot facility, and he then took part in the round table discussion with Harley leadership.

Republicans are determined to overhaul the nation’s tax code after more than three decades, delivering on a top legislative priority for President Donald Trump. Ryan has been out front making the pitch to modernize the tax code for the first time since 1986.

While revamping the tax code was foremost on his mind, he couldn’t ignore Governor Walker’s official signing of the Foxconn deal and its potential impact on Ryan’s home state.

“What this does for Wisconsin is bring a whole new sector to our economy that are great jobs. But a whole new sector of jobs that are high skilled, high manufacturing, this helps us have a of a new sector of our economy that will make us basically the industrial park for Silicon Valley,” Ryan said.

Earlier Monday, Ryan stopped at New Berlin Eisenhower, where he toured the school and answered questions from students and staff. He also highlighted the district for its programs geared at getting students prepared for college, and their future careers.