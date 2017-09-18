“The size of those guns…” Sidewalk shootout caught on camera in Milwaukee; 1 killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A sidewalk shootout, caught on camera in Milwaukee. Surveillance cameras captured suspects firing what appear to be rifles, and the gunfire resulted in the death of a 36-year-old man outside a bar near 23rd and State early Sunday, September 17th.

Those who were in the bar at the time said they heard dozens of shots fired. It caused many to hit the floor out of fear for their lives.

"The size of those guns...I see guns like that on TV. I don't see guns like that," Dyan Ward, owner of Talk of the Town bar said.

Gunfire erupted on the sidewalk around 12:30 a.m.

"I just want us to put the guns down and I want everyone to be safe," Ward said.

Ward said the many shot and killed outside the bar, Lanell Taylor, was a frequent customer.

"He was a nice guy. A nice family man. Quiet. Kept to himself," Ward said.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument that happened outside the bar. The video, showing multiple angles, shows bullets sparking off the sidewalk as a shooter sprays gunfire through the air. Witnesses said they heard dozens of rounds.

"I heard a couple of gunshots but I didn't hear what the police said. I didn't hear anything like that," Ward said.

Inside the bar, patrons and workers hit the floor for cover.

"We can't control what happens out here on the street. We have no control over that," Eddie Murdock said.

Murdock was tending bar just before the shots rang out. He left about a half-hour before the incident. He said the atmosphere inside the bar at the time was fun and friendly. He also said he remembers Taylor as a good customer.

"He had been coming in here for a while," Murdock said.

Even hours after the suspect drove away, there was still fear on the block from what happened, and mourning for the life lost.

"He just got caught in the crossfire. I guess there was two parties shooting. He was just trying to get cover," Ward said.

The bar closed Sunday night and Monday night. The owner said that was done out of respect for Taylor.

Police said they're seeking a known suspect in this case.