“You have one body, own it:” Tommy Tank helps you take control of your health

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Tommy Tank Fitness. At 56 years old, Tommy changed his lifestyle and decided to become more fit. He started Tommy Tank Fitness to help others do the same. Now 57, Tommy aims to show people life after 50 can be great. He took Brian Kramp through his workouts -- which include a high intensity 22.5 minute workout.

About Tommy Tank Fitness (website)

Whether you are trying to live your best life at age 13 or 50, Tommy Tank helps you take control of your health and build the foundation for a healthy future. Established September 2017, Tommy Tank Fitness is a fitness gym that is unlike any other in the Milwaukee market. About Tommy In 2009, I was flying to China for business when I developed a blood clot in my leg. It was not diagnosed correctly while I was overseas and, a week later, I flew back only to find it was making its way up my body. I was very fortunate to survive. The incident radically transformed my outlook on life, and I knew then I had to make a change.

