Police: Suspect sought after tow truck crashes into vehicle and parked car

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect after a series of incidents that unfolded in the city’s Riverwest neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, September 19th.

Officials say around 4:30 p.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop of a tow truck that was towing a vehicle. The tow truck fled approximately one block then crashed into an eastbound vehicle and a parked car at Pierce and Locust Streets.

The driver of the tow truck (suspect) fled on foot and entered the parked vehicle of a witness who stopped near the crash. After a struggle, the suspect took the witness’ vehicle and fled the area.

The witness’ vehicle has since been recovered and MPD continues to seek the suspect. Several vehicle occupants suffered serious injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital.