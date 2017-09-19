“Sensation of weightlessness:” Cut out all outside noise and light at Float Life

MILWAUKEE -- Over the past couple of years, businesses offering floatation therapy have popped up around Milwaukee. Carl spent the morning learning about the benefits of sensory deprivation at Float Life.

How it works (website)

Floatation Therapy combines the sensation of weightlessness with an experience known as Restricted Environment Stimulation Therapy (REST). Our float pods contain approximately 200 gallons of water kept at skin temperature and 1000 pounds of dissolved Epsom Salt (Magnesium Sulfate).

This super saturated Epsom salt solution creates a hyper buoyant environment where you naturally float on the surface without any effort. It is an experience akin to floating in the Dead Sea and it is impossible to sink.