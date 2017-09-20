Behind the scenes look at the newly build county greenhouses at Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Mitchell Park Domes to preview Doors Open Milwaukee. Kramp got a behind the scenes tour of the newly built county greenhouses and see first-hand how these state-of-the-art computerized systems manage and monitor the growing of the plant crops for the conservatory.

About the Mitchell Park Domes (website)

The Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, or "The Domes" as they are referred to, is a Milwaukee County Park and is in fact the oldest park in the Milwaukee Parks system. Rentals and ticketing is all managed by the Park System.

The Friends of the Domes, responsible for this website, are people who donate time and effort by managing events, the gift shop, education and other fundraising efforts to preserve the Domes as the Milwaukee Treasure they truly are.