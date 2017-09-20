“He’s here. He’s robbing us:” Police release 911 call made during armed robbery of Aldi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD -- We are now hearing calls to police from inside the Town of Brookfield Aldi store before it was robbed on Saturday night, September 16th.

Call to 911: "Somebody walked in our store and we don't know where this person went."

It was around 7:45 p.m. that employees of the Aldi grocery store first called police.

Call to 911: "We're looking in the camera to see where he went and we don't see him."

Police say the workers were on alert at the sight of the man because of previous robberies at Aldi stores in recent months.

Oconomowoc police developed a composite sketch of the suspect who robbed the Aldi in that community earlier this summer.

"She had a suspicion. When she looked at him, she immediately thought of the sketch they had in their office and thought, 'Wow, that might be the guy.' And after not being able to find him, they were concerned," said Sgt. Gwen Bruckner, Town of Brookfield Police Department.

The 911 call lasted less than two minutes -- and ends as the robbery began.

Call to 911: "He's here. He's robbing us."

Dispatcher: "He is? Is he still there ma'am?"

The call prompted a massive response as police put surrounding businesses on lockdown.

Police say two workers were inside and ran to safety. Officers found one customer hiding inside. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Sgt. Bruckner said an officer saw the suspect inside with a handgun. However, the suspect was somehow able to sneak out.

"Based on the fact that we had the front and the east door while they still had eyes on him, I can only assume he went out the back door," Bruckner said.

It is the latest in a string of Aldi robberies. Police believe this suspect is connected to at least some of them.

"I'm hoping someday I get to meet him and we can chat about why Aldi," Bruckner said.

Police are asking anyone with pictures of videos of the scene Saturday to come forward. They say it is a slim chance, but it is possible someone might have a shot of the suspect leaving in the background.