× Milwaukee teen taken into custody after carjacking in Fond du Lac, 26-mile police pursuit

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old boy from Milwaukee was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, September 20th after he carjacked a vehicle in Fond du Lac before leading police on a 26-mile pursuit.

It began around 2:11 a.m. when Fond du Lac police responded to reports of a carjacking at a Walmart on Rolling Meadows Drive.

When authorities arrived on scene, the victim stated that her car was stolen from the parking lot by a male who acted like he had a gun and demanded the keys from her. The victim was not injured.

While Fond du Lac Police officers were responding to the scene, they observed the stolen vehicle travelling southbound on I-41 near S. Military Road. At this same time, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department arrived in the area and the three agencies started to pursue the stolen vehicle southbound on I-41.

The 26-mile pursuit ended in Washington County near Highway 60 with the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department after the vehicle crashed near an off-ramp.

The lone suspect was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in West Bend for medical clearance and later transported to the Fond du Lac Police Department.

The suspect is a 15-year-old boy from Milwaukee and is facing charges of Robbery and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent by the Fond du Lac Police Department and Felony Eluding and Recklessly Endangering Safety by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the traffic accident.