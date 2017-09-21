2 now charged in connection with fatal shooting of pizza delivery driver

MILWAUKEE — Two people are now criminally charged with the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old pizza delivery driver in Milwaukee. They accused are 25-year-old D’Andre Kennedy of Milwaukee and 17-year-old Mekael Kennedy of Hartford.

Here are the charges the two suspects now face:

Armed robbery, party to a crime (M. Kennedy)

Felony murder, party to a crime (M. Kennedy)

Obstructing an officer (D. Kennedy)

Harboring or aiding a felon, falsifying information (D. Kennedy)

60-year-old Clarence Taper was apparently robbed while delivering an order to the neighborhood near 75th and Glenbrook on the city’s northwest side last Friday, September 15th. Taper was a father, grandfather and dedicated employee at Buddy’s Pizza and Steak.

According to the criminal complaint, Mekael Kennedy told police “he shot the driver because the driver jumped at him.” He said he “thought the gun was on safety and he did not know how the gun went off.” The complaint indicates after the robbery, Mekael Kennedy “brought the pizza into the apartment” and he and D’Andre Kennedy ate the food.

The complaint indicates when police talked with D’Andre Kennedy, he took the gun from Mekael “and emptied the clip and put the clip back in the gun.” He then “cleaned the gun with Clorox wipes because he knew it could be traced to him so he cleaned Mekael’s fingerprints off of the gun.”

As the investigation continues, the family has established a GoFundMe.com account to raise money for funeral expenses. CLICK HERE if you’d like to make a donation.