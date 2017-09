× Police: Man, woman taken to hospital after shooting near 57th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night, September 20th.

It happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. near 57th and Lisbon.

Police say a 29-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman suffered significant firearm injuries under circumstances that are in the early stages of being investigated.

Both are being treated at a local hospital.