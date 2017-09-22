2 teens arrested, 2 sought after officer’s squad rammed during police pursuit

GREENFIELD — Two suspects were taken into custody and two others are still being sought following a police pursuit in Greenfield early Friday morning, September 22nd. An officer’s squad was rammed during the pursuit.

It began shortly before 2:00 a.m. after a citizen reported suspicious persons got out of a smaller blue vehicle and were walking around homes in the area of 101st Street and Meadow Drive.

A short time later, a Hales Corners police officer attempted to stop a small blue vehicle — which fled eastbound on Forest Home Avenue.

A Greenfield officer found the vehicle at 60th and Forest Home and attempted to stop it — but the vehicle fled.

According to Greenfield police, as the fleeing vehicle approached 51st Street, a supervisor was in front of the vehicle with his emergency lights activated, attempting to slow the fleeing car.

At that time, police say the suspect vehicle intentionally rammed the supervisor’s vehicle and was subsequently stopped using a pursuit intervention technique (PIT).

Two suspects fled on foot and two remained in the vehicle and were arrested.

Suspect #1 is a Milwaukee male, age 16. He was found to be in possession of fentanyl and a vehicle key stolen in a car dealership burglary. The suspect has eight prior arrests for auto theft, the most recent three weeks ago. This suspect is also on juvenile probation through Milwaukee County.

Suspect #2 is a Milwaukee male, age 16. He was found to be in possession of heroin and cocaine. This suspect has prior arrests for auto theft, resisting arrest, theft and possession with intent to deliver.

Police say suspect #1 was arrested at the scene and is being processed. He will be turned over to the juvenile detention center on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, passenger in a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Suspect #1 was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash. He will be turned over to juvenile authorities on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin and passenger in a stolen vehicle.

One officer involved in the crash was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.