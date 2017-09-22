× Police: 2 men shot, injured during large fight in the street near 24th and Auer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Thursday, September 21st near 24th and Auer.

According to police, two male shooting victims drove themselves to a local hospital where they were treated and released for their non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say this was the result of a large fight in the street that escalated to gunfire from multiple shooters.

Detectives are working on this investigation.

