Police: 2 men shot, injured during large fight in the street near 24th and Auer
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Thursday, September 21st near 24th and Auer.
According to police, two male shooting victims drove themselves to a local hospital where they were treated and released for their non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say this was the result of a large fight in the street that escalated to gunfire from multiple shooters.
Detectives are working on this investigation.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
43.076946 -87.942282