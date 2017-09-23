Milwaukee police: Hit-and-run crash critically injures elderly man
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured an elderly man near 42nd and Capitol on Saturday afternoon, September 23rd.
Police say the wreck happened just after 2:00 p.m. The striking vehicle apparently fled the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
At this point, there is no description of the fleeing vehicle.
43.089750 -87.965351