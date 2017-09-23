× President Trump picks Krueger as new US attorney in Milwaukee

MADISON — President Donald Trump has nominated an assistant U.S. attorney to serve as the new chief federal prosecutor in Milwaukee.

President Trump announced Friday he has chosen Matthew Krueger to serve as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. Krueger has worked in the U.S. attorney’s office since 2013.

He also has served as an associate at the Sidley Austin LLP law firm and worked in the U.S. Department of Justice’s solicitor general’s office. He holds a law degree from the University of Minnesota.

Pending Senate confirmation, he would replace U.S. Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad, who took over the post after his predecessor, Jim Santelle, abruptly retired in 2015. Later that year investigators announced that Santelle had misused his government credit card.