Riding for Murphy: Motorcyclists turn out to help officer struck on I-41

GREENFIELD — A motorcycle ride was held on Saturday, September 23rd to raise money for Officer Brian Murphy, a public safety officer for Ashwaubenon Public Safety. Murphy was previously a detective sergeant for West Milwaukee Police Department.

The riders came to the House of Harley in Greenfield to show their support for Murphy, raise money for him and his family, and to ride.

Officer Murphy was struck by a vehicle on I-41 in July. He was outside of his squad car with emergency lights lit, along with cones and flares on the highway to divert traffic away from the scene of a vehicle fire. While attending the scene, Murphy was struck by a driver who failed to yield to an emergency vehicle and was allegedly under the influence of intoxicants.

Murphy was found on the side of the roadway by a fellow officer and emergency treatment was provided. He was then taken to a hospital where he underwent life-saving surgery as well as a secondary surgery.

Also of note — Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Gary Wetzel rode in this event.

All monies raised were expected to go to the Murphy family to help defray medical costs.