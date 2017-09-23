Check out high school football scores in southeast Wisconsin

President Trump tells NBA star Curry that White House visit is off

Posted 8:39 am, September 23, 2017, by , Updated at 08:41AM, September 23, 2017

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California.

SOMERSET, N.J. — President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn’t want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don’t bother showing up.

That’s President Trump’s response on Twitter to star Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors — who’s made it clear he’s not interested in a traditional post-title White House visit.

Curry told reporters on Friday: “I don’t want to go … my beliefs stay the same.”

And now President Trump’s weighed in: “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

It’s not immediately clear whether President Trump was rescinding the invitation for Curry or the entire team.

Team officials had planned to meet in the coming days to decide whether to make the visit.