Packers players respond to President Trump’s comment on player protest during national anthem

MILWAUKEE — Players from the Green Bay Packers are sharing their points of view on the situation between President Donald Trump and the National Football League.

President Trump suggested on Friday, September 22nd for NFL owners should fire players who decide to take a knee during the national anthem.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

On Sunday morning, September 24th, Green Bay Packers quaterback Aaron Rodgers posted on Instagram showing himself and other Packers teammates kneeling. He captioned the photo with, “#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love.”

#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Packers receiver Devante Adams and tight end Martellus Bennett both took to twitter with their responses.

We'll "stick to football" when we see progress. Our Nations leader can't even set a good example of how it looks to be a great American — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) September 23, 2017