Packers players respond to President Trump’s comment on player protest during national anthem

MILWAUKEE — Players from the Green Bay Packers are sharing their points of view on the situation between President Donald Trump and the National Football League.
President Trump suggested on Friday, September 22nd for NFL owners should fire players who decide to take a knee during the national anthem.
On Sunday morning, September 24th, Green Bay Packers quaterback Aaron Rodgers posted on Instagram showing himself and other Packers teammates kneeling. He captioned the photo with, “#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love.”
Packers receiver Devante Adams and tight end Martellus Bennett both took to twitter with their responses.