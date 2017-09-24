Locked arm in arm: Green Bay Packers stand for national anthem, fans weigh in on NFL protests

GREEN BAY — The Packers and politics — most of the green and gold stood arm in arm for the national anthem during Sunday afternoon’s game at Lambeau Field.

But there are mixed emotions among Green Bay fans after Pres. Donald Trump tweeted Friday that NFL owners should discipline or even fire players who kneel during the national anthem.

“They’re role models for kids and now there are kids doing them at high schools and pee wee leagues. They think it’s a joke. Show some respect,” said Thomas Daniels of Milwaukee.

The president echoed those comments at a weekend rally in Alabama.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say get that son of a b**** off the field right now! Out. He’s fired,” said Pres. Trump.

Players have taken to one knee during the Star Spangled Banner to protest treatment of African Americans by police.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers posted Instagram photos ahead of Sunday’s game with hashtags, #unity and #brotherhood.

#unity #brotherhood #family #dedication #love # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

“On this team we’re going to keep choosing love over hate unity over division. That’s what it was to us in talking last night and this morning. You know, the few of us who linked arms just wanted to show a united front,” said Rodgers on Sunday. “But again this was about unity and we respect our men and women in uniform. We respect our troops. We love them. We appreciate what they do for us. Today was about using our platform to promote love and unity and respect.”

Ultimately, Rodgers and his teammates stood with arms locked during the anthem. Three players remained seated.

“I think Mark Murphy said it best. We support our players and we all understand what’s going on and we respect the flag. We want to be part of the positive influence of what needs to be done,” said Coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday.

“I’m expecting everyone from the Packers to stand,” said Mike Krumenacher of Waukesha.

Air Force veteran Wayne Steinmetz did something he’s never done before. He brought his flag to Sunday’s game — and with it, a message.

“For us that served in the military, we do it in an apolitical way,” said Steinmetz.

Many fans are standing by the Packers’ decision to protest during the anthem.

“Everyone has the right to express what they want – they have that freedom,” said Sue Gallenberger of Milwaukee.

Some even gave praise to how the team is handling the situation.

In a statement, the organization states, “We believe it is important to support any of our players who choose to peacefully express themselves with the hope of change for good.”