Milwaukee police: Man shot, killed near 38th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting in the neighborhood near 38th and Locust on Sunday evening, September 24th.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:25 p.m. Officials say a man was shot and died on the scene.

No one is in custody for this shooting.

