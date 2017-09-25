Fox sets Jan. 27 airdate for live ‘Rent’ broadcast

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - SEPTEMBER 14: In this handout photo provided by Broadway Across America, The Company performs during the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour September 14, 2016. Performances for the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour will making a limited run at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts October 7-9, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
LOS ANGELES — Fox is setting a January airdate for its live production of “Rent,” the award-winning Broadway musical.
Based on the Puccini opera “La Boheme,” ”Rent” follows the lives of struggling artists in New York City’s East Village. It’s by the late writer and composer Jonathan Larson.
The production is part of broadcast TV’s ongoing fascination with musicals, which includes December’s “A Christmas Story Live!” also on Fox. Next year brings NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!”
Fox said Monday that “Rent” will air Jan. 27, with casting details to be announced.