Fox sets Jan. 27 airdate for live ‘Rent’ broadcast

LOS ANGELES — Fox is setting a January airdate for its live production of “Rent,” the award-winning Broadway musical.

Based on the Puccini opera “La Boheme,” ”Rent” follows the lives of struggling artists in New York City’s East Village. It’s by the late writer and composer Jonathan Larson.

The production is part of broadcast TV’s ongoing fascination with musicals, which includes December’s “A Christmas Story Live!” also on Fox. Next year brings NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!”

Fox said Monday that “Rent” will air Jan. 27, with casting details to be announced.