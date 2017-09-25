Moroney named as state’s liaison for Foxconn project

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker’s deputy chief of staff is taking on a new job created under the same law that makes up to $3 billion available for electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group.

Walker announced Monday that Matt Moroney will be leaving his position in the governor’s office to serve as the state’s liaison for the Foxconn project. He will work in the state Department of Administration.

The new liaison post was created in the Foxconn bill to coordinate economic development efforts with the state’s semi-private jobs agency the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The board for WEDC was meeting Thursday and could vote on approving the contract for Foxconn, which plans to build a display screen factory in southeast Wisconsin.