NFL’s most storied rivalry: Packers, Bears to break tie in longtime series on Thursday

GREEN BAY — It’s the oldest rivalry in the NFL — and the next chapter will be written at Lambeau Field on Thursday, September 28th. That’s when the Green Bay Packers welcome the Chicago Bears for their 195th matchup.

According to Packers.com, the Packers have won seven of the last nine meetings against the Bears at Lambeau Field, including a 26-10 victory last season in Week 7. Green Bay has outscored Chicago, 240-120, in the last nine games, scoring 20-plus points in seven of those contests.

Under Head Coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers are 16-7 against the Bears during the regular and postseason, including wins in 12 of the last 14 games. In all but one of the 16 wins under McCarthy, Green Bay has scored at least 20 points.

For the record, the series between the Packers and Bears is tied at 94-94-6 — and that includes two playoff games (1-1).