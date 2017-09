× Police: 7-year-old shot near 39th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 7-year-old was shot near 39th and Hampton on Monday, September 25th.

Milwaukee WI – 3919 W Hampton Ave – Med 5 transporting trauma, 7 year old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen — USFiR2015 (@USFiR2015) September 26, 2017

Officials said at this point it is non-fatal.

No other information has been released.

