Police: Man shot, killed after argument near 40th and Villard in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning, September 25th.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. near 40th and Villard.

Police say a man was shot after an argument. Officers are still searching for suspects.

