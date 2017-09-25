× “We’ve got to change the culture:” Report of shots fired on NB I-43 shut down near Marquette Interchange

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has shut down the northbound lanes of I-43 near the Marquette Interchange due to an incident at Walnut St. Also closed — all surface street on-ramps to northbound I-43 north of the Marquette Interchange. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route on surface streets.

Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt indicates there was a report of shots fired on the freeway. He said in a news conference there is an active investigation — and he did not know whether anyone was hit.

“People, careless disregard for life. We’ve got to change the culture in Milwaukee County to where that type of nonsense has to stop,” said Acting Sheriff Schmidt.

