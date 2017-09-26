“Big difference between hope and reality:” Mayor Tom Barrett reveals his budget plan for 2018

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett released on Tuesday morning, September 26th his budget plan for the City of Milwaukee in 2018.

Barrett started his speech by indicating it was not the speech he hoped to present to the Milwaukee Common Council. He hoped to increase police funding, maintain fire service and invest in community prosecutors. But in the mayor’s words, “there’s a big difference between hope and reality.”

The mayor pointed out the reality is the city has to “tackle increased employer pension obligations, increased costs to continue service delivery and constrained revenue options.”

CLICK HERE to read the complete text of Mayor Barrett’s budget proposal

Mayor Barrett said his 2018 budget for the Milwaukee Police Department surpasses the entire municipal tax levy for the third year in a row. It totals $293.4 million. The budget plan also includes an employer pension payment of $83 million — $22 million more than the city has been paying in recent years.

Also of note in the mayor’s budget plan:

Reduced capital borrowing by $12.7 million

33 police officer positions will not be filled With a public safety sales tax, the mayor says the city could fund 1,900 police officers

Project an increase of just over $37 to the average property tax bill in Milwaukee

Allocating $280,000 in the Milwaukee Health Department’s Office of Violence Prevention

Allocating $4 million to replace and upgrade Milwaukee libraries

Plan to replace 800 lead service lines in Milwaukee, $8.8 million in spending for this program

