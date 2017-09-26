Free Brewers tickets for fans! Braun, Knebel and Perez buy 7,500 tickets for Thursday’s game

MILWAUKEE – Three Milwaukee Brewers players have a special offer for baseball fans.

In appreciation of Brewers fans’ support throughout this exciting season, Ryan Braun, Corey Knebel and Hernan Perez are coming together to purchase 2,500 tickets each – a total of 7,500 tickets – for Thursday’s regular season home finale (3:10 pm vs. the Reds).

Here are the details on how fans can secure their free tickets:

Complimentary tickets will be available online only beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27th at Brewers.com/players. There will be a four ticket limit per order, and tickets will be available on strictly a first come, first served basis. There will be a $3 per order processing fee. Tickets will be delivered electronically to fans at approximately 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.