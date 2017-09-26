LIVE: Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing reacts to 2018 budget plan which calls for cuts in fire services

Free Brewers tickets for fans! Braun, Knebel and Perez buy 7,500 tickets for Thursday’s game

Posted 2:25 pm, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 02:26PM, September 26, 2017

MILWAUKEE – Three Milwaukee Brewers players have a special offer for baseball fans.

In appreciation of Brewers fans’ support throughout this exciting season, Ryan Braun, Corey Knebel and Hernan Perez are coming together to purchase 2,500 tickets each – a total of 7,500 tickets – for Thursday’s regular season home finale (3:10 pm vs. the Reds).

Here are the details on how fans can secure their free tickets:

Complimentary tickets will be available online only beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 27th at Brewers.com/players. There will be a four ticket limit per order, and tickets will be available on strictly a first come, first served basis. There will be a $3 per order processing fee. Tickets will be delivered electronically to fans at approximately 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.