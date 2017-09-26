Job seekers beware: State officials warn not to “Hangout” with fake job scammers
MADISON — State officials are warning job seekers to be on the looking for scammers who may use invitations to discuss employment opportunities on Google Hangout. Those scammers are looking for a way to get you to turn over sensitive personal or financial information. If you receive a similar unsolicited contact, you’re urged to stop communications immediately.
Fake work-from-home pitches often start via message boards and classified ad sites or through unsolicited emails from phony recruiters. Scammers use the names of well-known businesses, and the scammer may even impersonate a senior-level employee or executive from the company.
The scammer will ask the potential victim to interview over an instant messaging platform or using Google Hangouts, a service that allows Google account holders to send direct messages, join a group chat, or make voice or video calls. After an “interview,” the scammer asks for personal information under the false pretense of making a job offer or ordering a background or drug test.
If you receive an unsolicited job offer from someone claiming to represent a legitimate business, state officials urge you to do some research and contact the business directly to inquire.
Be suspicious of job prospects that are sent to you from a personal email address (like a gmail.com address) and of requests to chat via Google Hangouts or another instant message platform.
Additional tips to protect against job interview fraud:
- Many fake job interview offers float around by text message and email, so be suspicious of any unsolicited employment-related contact that you receive. You may wish to flag the message as spam and block the account from future communications if possible.
- If you post your resume on a job site, check whether your information is public or private and adjust the security settings to meet your needs.
- Watch for “interviews” where you are immediately offered a job without consideration of your education, experiences and background.
- Remember that the person contacting you may know some details about the business they are claiming to represent.
For additional information, visit the Consumer Protection Bureau at http://datcp.wisconsin.gov, send an e-mail to datcphotline@wisconsin.gov or call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422-7128.