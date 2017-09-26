Out-of-control tow truck driver accused of causing crash now charged

MILWAUKEE — A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman has been criminally charged — accused of fleeing from police in a tow truck, causing a crash, and then fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle. This series of incidents unfolded in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, September 19th.

Precious Murphy is facing the following charges:

2 counts of vehicle operator flee/elude traffic officer resulting in great bodily harm, habitual criminality repeater

2 counts of hit and Run — Great bodily harm, habitual criminality repeater

2 counts of knowing operate motor vehicle while suspended — cause great bodily harm, habitual criminality repeater

2 counts of resisting an officer causing soft tissue injury to officer, habitual criminality repeater

Operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, habitual criminality repeater

According to the criminal complaint, around 4:30 p.m. on September 19th an officer attempted a traffic stop of a tow truck that was towing a vehicle. This, after the officer recognized the truck as belonging to a salvage company with multiple safety violations.

After the officer activated his lights and sirens, the tow truck driver, later identified as Precious Murphy, sped off at a high rate of speed. She fled approximately one block before she crashed into an eastbound van at Pierce and Locust Streets.

The crash caused the tow truck to spin around and the car it was towing to flip over. The van Murphy struck became lodged against a tree and a building, according to the criminal complaint.

Murphy then fled on foot and entered the parked vehicle of a witness who stopped near the crash. Police tried to stop her — but she bit one officer. Police used a taser and pepper spray but they had no effect on her, and she drove off.

According to the criminal complaint, on September 20th the owner of the tow truck involved in this incident contacted Milwaukee police to inform them that Murphy was at a hospital in Whitehall, Wisconsin under an alias. Murphy was arrested by deputies at the hospital and transported to the Milwaukee Police Department.

On September 21st Murphy was transported by Milwaukee police to St. Mary’s Hospital. The officer stated that Murphy had requested feminine hygiene products. At that time, a nurse went into the bathroom with Murphy. That’s when Murphy allegedly pushed the nurse into a corner and turned the lights off in the room. Murphy then tried to lock the door — and the nurse began screaming for help.

The officer heard the screams and pushed the door open. The officer struggled with Murphy, who leaned her head forward and bit the officer on the inside of the arm — causing a red mark and pain. The officer was able to handcuff Murphy and take her into custody.

During an interview with police on September 22nd, Murphy admitted that on the date of the crash she saw the police vehicles behind her but fled from them because she was scared, as she had a violation of probation warrant for her arrest. Murphy stated that she approached a stop sign but could not stop and crashed into a van.

After fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle, Murphy told investigators she went and got keys to another vehicle at the tow company and went to Black River Falls. She stated that the next day she went to a hospital and checked in under a fake name because she knew the police were looking for her.

As for the people in the van, the driver sustained 12 broken ribs, 2 broken legs and internal organ damage. The backseat passenger suffered a concussion.