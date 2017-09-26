GPS tracking device leads police to stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody Tuesday morning, September 26th after they ditched a stolen vehicle in the area of 19th and Olive — near Rufus King High School.

It began around 4:30 a.m. in Franklin, after police responded to a burglary near 58th Street and Allwood Drive.

Police say a vehicle was stolen during the burglary, and was tracked via GPS into the City of Milwaukee.

With the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department the vehicle was recovered and one person was taken into custody.

Rufus King High School was on lockdown as police searched the area for two high school aged kids who ran from a black SUV.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending at this time.

