Brookfield police identify person who died in crash after being pursued by deputies

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police released on Wednesday, September 27th the identity of the person who died in a crash near Bluemound and Calhoun following a police pursuit on Sunday, September 24th.

Officials say the person who crashed the car is 24-year-old Stephan Ramsey of Milwaukee.

Officials say around 11:45 p.m., a Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a car for a traffic violation related to excessive speed at Barker and Bluemound Roads. The deputy made initial contact with the driver and detected the odor of marijuana.

When questioned, the operator fled eastbound on Bluemound Road at a high rate of speed. Two Waukesha County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle lost control and crashed on Bluemound Road just west of Calhoun Road, officials said. Deputies attempted life-saving measures however, Ramsey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

There were two deputies from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department involved in the pursuit of Ramsey. They are a 42-year-old man with 16 years of experience with the sheriff’s Department — and a 37-year-old man with two-and-a-half years at the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Brookfield police plan on finishing the investigation in the next week or two. At that time the reports will be forwarded to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for review.