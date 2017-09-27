Darryl Roberts charged in fatal shooting of Shawn Alford; the 2 had a “beef” over a parking space

MILWAUKEE — 24-year-old Darryl Roberts of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Shawn Alford near 25th and Meinecke on Monday, September 11th. Officials say Roberts is not in custody at this time.

Roberts is charged with first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon as well as possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the criminal complaint, Alford was sitting in his SUV near 25th and Meinecke on that Monday evening. A witness told police he saw Roberts, also known as Lil’D, “pull a handgun out of the pouch of his sweatshirt, walked up to the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle, and raise the gun. The witness said that he began to try to take cover and he immediately heard three gunshots.”

The complaint indicates this incident was prompted by a “beef” over a parking space, the witness said. The witness was later able to identify Roberts from a photo array as the person who shot Alford.

Again, Roberts is not in police custody. If he is convicted on the more serious reckless homicide charge, he faces up to 60 years in prison.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.