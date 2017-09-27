Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy says he “will lock arms with players”

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday, September 27th that he was proud of his players — and he “will lock arms” with them.

The Packers tweeted on Wednesday that McCarthy said the players “put a lot of time, energy & thought into it.”

McCarthy on players' statement: I was proud of the players. They put a lot of time, energy & thought into it…Will lock arms with players. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 27, 2017

On Tuesday, in an interview with ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, quarterback Aaron Rodgers asked football fans to link arms at Lambeau Field before the game against the Chicago Bears.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, September 26th, Rodgers said, “This is about equality. This is about unity and love and growing together as a society and starting a conversation around something that may be a little uncomfortable for people.”

Rodgers went on to say, “we’re going to ask the fans to join in as well and come together and show people that we can be connected and we can grow together.”