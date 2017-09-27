Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing mother, child

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing Milwaukee infant, Jayden Scales and his mother 17-year-old Jaylin Scales.

Mother and child were last seen in the area of 35th and Garfield on Tuesday, September 26th at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Mother Jaylin Scales is described as 5’0” tall, 150 pounds, medium build, short hair covered with a rust color bonnet, white tank top, blue jean shorts, and black canvass shoes.

Jayden Scales was last seen wearing a white onesie, and is in a baby carrier.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.