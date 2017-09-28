Cross Country runner Meghan Scott looking for another State Title in Senior year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Meghan Scott is a senior and one of 3 captains of the the Divine Savior Holy Angels cross country team. Meghan is coming off a junior year where she won the state title and was the named the Gatorade Player of the Year. She says she started running in middle school and liked it so much she went out for cross country in high school. What she really enjoys about running is the special connections that can be made with other runners on the team. Meghan says she has plans to go to college and wants to study engineering, but hasn't decided what college she will be attending. Besides running, Meghan has been an Irish dancer since she was 4-years-old.

Meghan Scott

Divine Savior Holy Angels Senior

Cross Country